The manager brings Adam Wharton in from the start against the Villans, the England international making his first Premier League start since Palace’s win over Tottenham Hotspur on 27th October.

Jefferson Lerma, whom Glasner had confirmed was fatigued towards the end of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Fulham, moves to the bench.

Otherwise, Palace are unchanged from the team which started at Craven Cottage – the Eagles’ fifth away win in a row – as Glasner’s side chase a first home league win of 2025.

Villa make four changes from the side which defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Villa Park at the weekend.

Out go Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Marco Asensio, and in come Andres García, Axel Disasi, Lucas Digne and Lamare Bogarde.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Devenny, Lerma, Kamada, Esse, Nketiah.

Aston Villa: Martínez (GK), García, Konsa, Disasi, Bogarde, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen (GK), Zych, Mings, Rashford, Malen, Asensio, Maatsen, Bailey, Jimoh.