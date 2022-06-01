The Palace manager names Sam Johnstone in goal, and Academy players Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips, both defence-minded figures.

Both Rodney and Phillips represented Palace on tour this summer and have featured for the Under-21s in their strong start to the season. You can find out more about them here.

They're joined by Academy teammates Jack Wells-Morrison and David Boateng on the bench.

Looking at the first-team names, Chris Richards earns his first start, with Vieira making nine changes from the Premier League win over Aston Villa. Michael Olise, Will Hughes, Luka Milivojević and Jean-Philippe Mateta start their first match of 22/23.

The hosts have made six changes from their last clash, naming Leeds loanee Lewis Bate.

This game won't be broadcast in any country, so follow it live through our match blog or Palace TV+ audio commentary.

Oxford: McGinty, Long, Moushino, Brown, Golding, Seddon, Johnson, Brannagan, Bate, Bodin, O'Donkor.

Subs: Eastwood, Findlay, Taylor, Joseph, Jones, Smyth, Goodrham, Spasov, Sade.

Palace: Johnstone, Rodney, Richards, Guéhi, Clyne, Phillips, Milivojević, Hughes, Olise, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Guaita, Boateng, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Wells-Morrison, Ebiowei, Eze, Ayew.