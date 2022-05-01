Tyrick Mitchell and Cheikhou Kouyate replace Joel Ward and Will Hughes, with Marc Guehi, Joachim Anderson and Nathaniel Clyne completing the defence.

In midfield, Luka Milivojevic starts alongside Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze, with Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta partnered up-front.

Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke are among the attacking options on the bench, joined by exciting Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Nakamba, Ings, Coutinho, Digne.

Subs: Olsen (GK), Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, Young, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey, Iroegbunam.

Palace: Butland (GK), Kouyaté, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Gallagher, Milivojevic, Eze, Mitchell, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Ward, Ayew, Hughes, Schlupp, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.