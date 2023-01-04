Jordan Ayew spearheads the attack with Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise either side of him, while Ebere Eze starts in the No. 10 role.

Jeff Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré start alongside one another in central midfield, while Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi will be looking for a second successive clean sheet after their shut-out on the south coast.

Joel Ward fills in for the suspended Tyrick Mitchell at left-back, with Nathaniel Clyne on the opposite flank; Vicente Guaita starts in goal.

There are plenty of options from the bench, with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard and Malcolm Ebiowei among the substitutes, while James Tomkins returns to the squad after serving his suspension.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

Spurs: Lloris (GK), Doherty, Skipp, Højbjerg, Son, Kane, Gil, Perišić, Dier, Romero, Lenglet.

Subs: Forster (GK), Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Davies, White.