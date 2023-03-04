Zaha replaces Jeff Schlupp in an attacking lineup, with Ebere Eze also coming into the side in place of Jean-Philippe Mateta. Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew complete the attack.

In midfield, Sambi Lokonga and Cheick Doucouré continue their partnership, as do Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi at the back, flanked by Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell. Vicente Guaita starts once again in goal.

Mateta is available off the bench alongside Odsonne Edouard as Palace’s attacking reinforcements, with Will Hughes, Naouirou Ahamada, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic also among the replacements.

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Moreno, Ramsey, Kamara.

Subs: Olsen (GK), Sinisalo (GK), Traoré, Chambers, Young, Durán, Digne, Bailey.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga, Ayew, Eze, Olise, Zaha.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada.