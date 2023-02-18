Lokonga comes in for Will Hughes in midfield, starting alongside Cheick Doucouré with Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew and Jeff Schlupp ahead of them; Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line.

In defence, Joachim Andersen returns after limping off at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea last month, resuming his partnership with Marc Guéhi. Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell are at full-back, with Vicente Guaita making his 150th Palace appearance in goal.

Fellow new-signing Naouirou Ahamada is among the substitutes, as are attacking reinforcements in Ebere Eze and Odsonne Edouard. James McArthur, Chris Richards and Hughes are also available.

Brentford: Raya (GK), Hickey, Henry, Pinnock, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Cox (GK), Schade, Zanka, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada, Riedewald.