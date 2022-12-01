Guéhi replaces the suspended James Tomkins in defence, while Joel Ward comes in for Tyrick Mitchell – both Mitchell and Tomkins are unavailable after their red cards against Fulham.

Joachim Andersen starts alongside Guéhi with Nathaniel Clyne completing the back four, while Cheick Doucouré continues to anchor the midfield alongside Jeff Schlupp.

In attack, Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise are either side of Jordan Ayew, with Ebere Eze sitting just behind them.

There are plenty of options on the bench with Jean-Philippe Mateta returning to the squad alongside Odsonne Edouard and Malcolm Ebiowei, while 17-year-old David Ozoh makes his first appearance in a Premier League matchday squad.

Bournemouth: Travers (GK), Cook, Kelly, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Moore, Senesi, Billing, Anthony, Zemura.

Subs: Plain (GK), Stephens, Mepham, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Lowe, Dembélé, Pearson.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Olise.

Subs: Butland (GK), Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon, Ozoh.