The Palace forward starts in an attacking trio alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew, the latter taking the place of Michael Olise.

Jeffrey Schlupp returns to the side after being suspended last time out, replacing Eberechi Eze who is available from the substitutes bench. Schlupp is joined in midfield by Conor Gallagher and Cheikhou Kouyaté.

The back-four is unchanged from the victory over Everton, but Vicente Guaita returns in goal in place of Jack Butland.

Alongside Eze on the bench are attacking reinforcements in the shape of Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Schlupp, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard.

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Cédric, Tavares, Xhaka.

Subs: Leno (GK), Holding, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli, Ogungbo, Swanson, Flores.