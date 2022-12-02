Patrick Vieira will rotate his XI at half-time, playing the likes of Vicente Guaita, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha in the first-half, and Joel Ward, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze in the second.

Also among the 22 players also expected to play are Academy prospects John-Kymani Gordon, Tayo Adaramola, Seán Grehan, Kofi Balmer and Jack Wells-Morrison, who have each spent time with the first-team under Vieira.

There is also a return for Jack Butland after sustaining an injury earlier this year – he is expected to start in the second-half.

You can see the full teams below.

Botafogo travel to Selhurst as the first top-flight Brazilian club to play in SE25, with the likes of ex-Palace 'keeper Lucas Perri and former Manchester United man Rafael in their squad.

Please note, both teams are subject to change.

Palace first-half: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Riedewald, Milivojević, Hughes, Olise, Zaha, Gordon, Edouard.

Palace second-half: Butland, Ward, Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Doucouré, Wells-Morrison, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Mateta.