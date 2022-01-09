Kouyaté partners James McArthur in a rejigged midfield, the latter replacing Conor Gallagher who is ineligible to face his parent club.

In defence, Nathaniel Clyne replaces Joel Ward, with Tyrick Mitchell maintaining his record of starting ever Premier League game on the opposite flank.

Wilfried Zaha moves to a more central attacking role, supported by Jeff Schlupp, Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew.

Palace are not short of attacking reinforcements on the bench, with Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard, Christian Benteke and Jean-Philippe Mateta all available. There is also a place for exciting young full-back Tayo Adaramola, who made his first-team debut against Hartlepool in the FA Cup.

Chelsea play their first Premier League game since winning the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, but name a strong side spearheaded by Romelu Lukaku. Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté start in central midfield, with Kouyaté’s international teammate Edouard Mendy in goal.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, McArthur, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Kelly, Adaramola, Milivojevic, Hughes, Eze, Mateta, Edouard, Benteke.

Chelsea: Mendy (GK), Rüdiger, Christiensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kanté, Lukaku, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.

Subs: Kepa (GK), Alonso, Kovacic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Niguez, Kenedy, Vale.