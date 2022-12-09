Tomkins partners Joachim Andersen in defence, with the Dane captaining the side after taking part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tyrick Mitchell and Nathaniel Clyne start at full-back.

Cheick Doucouré anchors the midfield alongside Ebere Eze and Jeff Schlupp, while Jordan Ayew – who also featured at the World Cup – and Michael Olise are either side of Wilfried Zaha in attack.

There are plenty of attacking options off the bench, with Malcolm Ebiowei, Odsonne Edouard and Academy striker John-Kymani Gordon available, while defender Chris Richards returns to a Premier League squad after recovering from injury.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Olise.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon.

Fulham: Leno (GK), Tete, Reed, Mitrovic, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Peieira, Willian, Palhinha, Diop, Robinson.

Subs: Rodak (GK), Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, James, Chalobah, Vinicius, Harris.