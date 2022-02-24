Adaramola and Nathaniel Clyne on the opposite flank are joined by familiar duo Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen in defence, with Jack Butland keeping his place in goal against his former club.

Will Hughes and Cheikhou Kouyaté are partnered in midfield with Michael Olise in a more advanced position; Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew start on either side. The attack is spearheaded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Vieira has a strong bench to turn to, with Christian Benteke, Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze available to reinforce the attack. Conor Gallagher and Jeffrey Schlupp are also among the replacements.

Palace: Butland (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Adaramola, Hughes, Kouyaté, Ayew, Olise, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Milivojevic, Eze, Schlupp, Benteke, Edouard, Gallagher, Kelly, Riedewald.

Stoke City: Bonham (GK), Smith, Allen, Chester, Moore, Tymon, Thompson, Harwood-Bellis, Powell, Sawyers, Maja.

Subs: Bursik (GK), Clucas, Vrancic, Fletcher, Campbell, Wilmot, Brown, Duhaney, Wright-Phillips.