Eze starts in place of the unavailable Jeffrey Schlupp, who is suspended after picking up two bookings in the FA Cup this season.

Conor Gallagher and Cheikhou Kouyaté accompany Eze in central midfield, with Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise up-front.

Jack Butland is between the sticks, with Tyrick Mitchell, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Nathaniel Clyne ahead of him.

Palace have plenty of options from the substitutes bench, with Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard availble to bolster the attack.

Palace: Butland (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Eze, Zaha, Mateta, Olise.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.

Everton: Pickford (GK), Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Townsend, Doucouré, Gomes, Godfrey, Coleman, Gordon.

Subs: Lonergan (GK), Tyrer, Patterson, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Price.