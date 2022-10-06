Mitchell replaces Michael Olise as Jeff Schlupp returns to his more familiar midfield berth alongside Ebere Eze and Cheick Doucouré.

Odsonne Edouard starts up-front once again, supported by Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

Mitchell joins Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward in the back four in front of Vicente Guaita.

Two Academy prospects make the first-team squad, including Northern Irish youth international Kofi Balmer and prolific striker John-Kymani Gordon.

Leicester: Ward (GK), Justin, Faes, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Amartey, Daka, Dewsbury-Hall, Castagne, Soumaré.

Subs: Iversen (GK), Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Mendy, Praet, Thomas.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Anderson, Mitchell, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Ebiowei, Mateta, Riedewald, Gordon, Balmer.