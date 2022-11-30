Jack Butland starts in goal behind an unchanged back four of Joel Ward, Marc Guéhi, James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne.

There are two changes in midfield as Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes come in for Cheick Doucouré and Malcolm Ebiowei, while Ebere Eze replaces Odsonne Edouard in attack.

Edouard and Ebiowei are among the substitutes, as are academy prospects Tayo Adaramola, Kofi Balmer, John-Kymani Gordon and Jack Wells-Morrison.

Palace: Butland (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Guéhi, Clyne, Milivojevic, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha Olise.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Doucouré, Adaramola, Balmer, Riedewald, Gordon, Wells-Morrison.