Zaha starts up front alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise, with Eberechi Eze dropping to the substitutes bench.

In midfield, Will Hughes replaces Luka Milivojevic with Conor Gallagher and Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of him, ahead of a familiar back-four with the return of Joachim Andersen.

Vieira will be pleased to be able to name James McArthur among the replacements after his return to full fitness, with Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard the other attacking reinforcements.

The hosts make three changes to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup. Angus Gunn replaces Michael McGovern in goal while Max Aarons returns to the side in defence; Teemu Pukki places Billy Gilmour further upfield.

Norwich: Gunn (GK), Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Placheta, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Idah.

Subs: McGovern (GK), Byram, Zimmermann, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Tzolis, Giannoulis, Rowe.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Mateta, Olise.

Subs: Butland (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Clyne, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard.