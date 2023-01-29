It has been a two weeks since the Eagles’ last Premier League outing against Newcastle, and Vieira has responded by shuffling his pack.

In defence, Nathaniel Clyne replaces Joel Ward, while Marc Guéhi and Chris Richards continue their burgeoning centre-back partnership.

Will Hughes returns to the midfield alongside Cheick Doucouré and Jeff Schlupp, while Michael Olise starts alongside Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew in attack.

Ahamada and Lokonga are available from the bench, as well as attacking reinforcements Ebere Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

For Manchester United, ex-Palace man Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts in defence, while the in-form Marcus Rashford is alongside Wout Weghorst and Antony in attack.

Man Utd: De Gea (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst, Antony.

Subs: Heaton (GK), Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Dalot, Sancho, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Richards, Ward, Doucouré, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ahamada, Lokonga, Eze, Mateta.