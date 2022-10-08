Jack Butland starts in goal after returning to action against Botafogo last weekend, while Joel Ward starts in defence alongside Marc Guéhi, James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne.

Michael Olise continues in a central role with Malcolm Ebiowei earning a start supporting Odsonne Edouard, with Wilfried Zaha on the opposite flank.

Ebere Eze is among the stellar names on the bench, along with Academy prospects including John-Kymani Gordon, Tayo Adaramola and Kofi Balmer.

Palace: Butland (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Ebiowei, Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Eze, Mateta, Hughes, Richards, Adaramola, Balmer, Riedewald, Gordon, Wells-Morrison.