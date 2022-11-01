After shuffling his pack against Newcastle in the League Cup on Wednesday, the manager has reverted to the side that beat West Ham last Sunday.

Wilfried Zaha starts in a central position with Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew on either flank, with Jeff Schlupp, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze making up a familiar midfield trio.

Vicente Guaita returns in goal after Sam Johnstone’s appearance against Newcastle, with Tyrick Mitchell, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward ahead of him.

There are plenty of options on the bench, with Odsonne Edouard returning to the squad alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei.

There are two familiar faces in the Forest squad, with ex-Palace man Cheikhou Kouyaté starting and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey among the substitutes.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson (GK), Worrall, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson, Kouyaté, Yates, Freuler, Aurier, Boly, Lodi.

Subs: Hennessey (GK), Cook, Williams, Colback, Awoniyi, O’Brien, Surridge, McKenna, Taylor.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Riedewald.