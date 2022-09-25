Olise comes in for Jeff Schlupp as Vieira shuffles his midfield pack, with Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze alongside him.

In attack, Odsonne Edouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta as the central striker. He is supported by Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

With Joachim Andersen unavailable, Joel Ward starts alongside Marc Guéhi in the centre of defence. Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell are at full-back.

There are plenty of attacking options on the bench, including exciting Academy prospect John-Kymani Gordon who has scored 11 times in eight Under-21s games this season. Mateta, Schlupp and Malcolm Ebiowei are also among the substitutes.

James Tomkins also returns to the matchday squad after a lengthy injury absence.

Graham Potter has plenty of options at his disposal, and Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz all start. Former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher is among the substitutes.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Ward, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (GK), Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Sterling, Mount, Chilwell, James, Havertz, Fofana.

Subs: Bettinelli (GK), Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta.