Sam Johnstone starts in goal behind a five-man defensive unit, with James Tomkins replacing Joachim Andersen alongside Joel Ward and Marc Guéhi, flanked by Tyrick Mitchell and Nathaniel Clyne.

Will Hughes and Luka Milivojevic replace Cheick Doucouré and Jeff Schlupp in midfield, while Jean-Philippe Mateta comes in for Wilfried Zaha up-front. Jordan Ayew and Sunday’s hero Michael Olise start out wide.

On the bench, there are call-ups for several exciting Academy prospects. Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips, who made their debuts in the previous round against Oxford United, are joined by goalkeeper Joe Whitworth, defender Kofi Balmer, midfielder David Ozoh and attackers John-Kymani Gordon and Adler Nascimento.

Newcastle: Pope (GK), Manquillo, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Wood.

Subs: Karius (GK), Trippier, Botman, Schär, Lewis, Murphy, Almirón, Willock, Bruno Guimarães.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Ward, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ayew, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Rodney, Balmer, Ozoh, Riedewald, Phillips, Gordon, Ebiowei, Nascimento.