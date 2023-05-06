Mitchell starts at left-back with Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward completing the back-four, ahead of Sam Johnstone in goal.

Cheick Doucouré anchors the midfield with Ebere Eze and Jeff Schlupp ahead of him, while Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise lead the line.

There is plenty of attacking firepower available from the bench, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard among the replacements.

Tottenham: Forster (GK), Skipp, Højbjerg, Son, Richarlison, Kane, Emerson, Romero, Porro, Davies, Lenglet.

Subs: Austin (GK), Sanchez, Perisic, Dier, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Lucas, Sarr, Bissouma.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Ayew, Olise.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Richards, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Hughes, Riedewald, Edouard, Mateta.