Edouard starts up-front in place of the injured Zaha, with Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew either side of him; Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze continue in midfield.

At the back, Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi continue their partnership with Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward at left- and right-back respectively, while Sam Johnstone starts in goal.

Academy duo Joe Whitworth and Tayo Adaramola are among the substitutes, both having made their first-team Palace debuts, while Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sambi Lokonga and Naouirou Ahamada are also available from the bench.

Fulham: Leno (GK), Tete, Adarabioyo, Reed, Wilson, Mitrovic, Cairney, Willian, Palhinha, Diop, Robinson.

Subs: Rodak (GK), Duffy, Kebano, Solomon, Soares, De Cordova-Reid, Lukic, Vinicius, Harris.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Lokonga, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Richards, Ahamada, Adaramola, Riedewald.