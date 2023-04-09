Johnstone replaces the injured Vicente Guaita in goal, with Joe Whitworth coming into the matchday squad; an unchanged back-four of Joel Ward, Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell start ahead of him.

In midfield, Cheick Doucouré, Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze retain their places while Jordan Ayew comes in for the injured Wilfried Zaha in attack; Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise complete the forward line.

Last week’s hero Jean-Philippe Mateta is available from the bench once again, with Sambi Lokonga, Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur also among the replacements.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Lokonga, Mateta.

Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Aaronson, Roca, Bamford, Harrison, Struijk, Sinisterra, McKennie.

Subs: Robles (GK), Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter, Kristensen, Gnoto, Greenwood.