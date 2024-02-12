Wharton starts in midfield alongside Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma, with Chris Richards dropping back into defence to replace the injured Marc Guéhi.

Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Muñoz – making his first appearance at Selhurst Park along with Wharton – complete the back-four ahead of Dean Henderson in goal.

In attack, Matheus França makes his first Premier League start in place of Jeff Schlupp, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew leading the line.

Club captain Joel Ward returns to the matchday squad, on the substitutes' bench alongside Odsonne Edouard, Naouirou Ahamada and David Ozoh, who are all available to make an impact if needed.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Hughes, França, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Ozoh, Schlupp, Ahamada, Edouard.

Chelsea: Petrovic (GK), Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson.

Subs: Bergstrom (GK), Sterling, Mudryk, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Colwill, Casadei, Gilchrist.