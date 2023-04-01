Eze replaces Luka Milivojevic in midfield, with Jeff Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré in the centre; Michael Olise retains his place on the opposite flank.

In defence, Joachim Andersen replaces James Tomkins, with Marc Guéhi, Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell completing the back-four. Vicente Guaita returns in goal, with Sam Johnstone also fit enough for a place on the bench.

Wilfried Zaha captains the side in attack alongside Odsonne Edouard.

There are plenty of attacking reinforcements on the bench, with Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta among the replacements. Sambi Lokonga, Will Hughes, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic are also options in midfield.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Lokonga, Ayew, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Hughes, Riedewald.

Leicester: Iversen (GK), Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Martins, Maddison, Barnes, Daka.

Subs: Ward (GK), Söyüncü, Vardy, Iheanacho, Amartey, Pereira, Mendy, Thomas, Soumaré.