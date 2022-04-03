The Palace manager led his side to a point in a scrappy clash with the Whites, and today faces Saints with just two points between them.

The south Londoners could move as high as 11th should results go their way, and have a game in hand over those sides above them.

Vieira has started Jeffrey Schlupp in place of Wilfried Zaha for the 15:00 kick-off, with the Ivorian beginning this afternoon on the bench. Alongside him will be Tyrick Mitchell, who returns to the squad following a very short spell sidelined.

Marc Guéhi starts, making his 100th career appearance aged 21.

Southampton have also made just one change, bringing in Romain Perraud for Tino Livramento, who suffered an ACL injury in the last game against Brighton.

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Tella, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Lyanco, A. Armstrong, S. Armstrong, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Schlupp, McArthur, Gallagher, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Kouyaté, Hughes, Olise, Zaha, Benteke, Edouard.