Wharton, who came off the bench in the win at Manchester United last week, makes his first start since the win over Tottenham back in October, following his recovery from a groin problem.

Justin Devenny also returns to the Palace midfield, while the other change comes between the posts with Matt Turner replacing Dean Henderson for his third start of the season.

Elsewhere, Ben Chilwell Palace’s newest addition after his arrival on loan from Chelsea last week, could make his Eagles debut at the Eco-Power Stadium. He will start from the bench.

Matheus França is also amongst the substitutes as he looks for his first competitive minutes of the season. Jean-Philippe Mateta will lead the attack, while Romain Esse is once again an option to Glasner from the bench.

Palace: Turner (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Devenny, Mitchell, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Matthews (GK), Clyne, Kporha, Chilwell, Lerma, França, Esse.

Doncaster: Sharman-Lowe, Maxwell, Anderson, Bailey (c), Broadbent, Ennis, Sharp, Molyneux, Street.

Subs: Crew, Gibson, Ironside, Kelly, Lawlor, Nixon, Sbarra, Senior, Westbrooke.