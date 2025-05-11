As the manager had mentioned in his pre-match press conference, Adam Wharton drops out of the matchday squad following an ankle ligament injury, while midfield partner Daichi Kamada moves to the bench.

Into central midfield, in their place, come Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma.

Otherwise, the Eagles are unchanged from the side which drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

Today marks our final match before the FA Cup Final against Manchester City at Wembley in six days’ time.

For the hosts, who reached the UEFA Europa League Final on Thursday night, Ange Postecoglou makes eight changes from the second-leg success over Bodø/Glimt.

Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur all retain their places from that game, with Anton Kinsky coming in in goal; Ben Davies, Kevin Danso and Djed Spence coming into defence; Pape Matar Sarr and Archie Gray named in midfield; and Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert joining the attack.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Devenny, Kamada, Esse, Nketiah, França.

Tottenham: Kinsky (GK), Pedro Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence, Gray, Bentancur (c), Sarr, Kulusevski, Tel, Odobert.

Subs: Vicario (GK), Romero, van de Ven, Bissouma, Moore, Johnson, Son, Richarlison, Solanke.