As the Crystal Palace manager alluded to prior to the midweek defeat to Everton, goalkeeper Dean Henderson – who has started each of the Eagles’ last four Premier League matches – returns in goal, with Sam Johnstone moving to the bench.

Jean-Philippe Mateta also returns to the starting XI, coming into the side up front in place of Odsonne Edouard.

Elsewhere, Ebere Eze – who played an hour at Goodison Park – starts and makes his 100th Premier League appearance in the process. He, and Jeffrey Schlupp, are likely to support Mateta in attack.

In defence, Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell will be our defensive unit ahead of Henderson, with Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards and Will Hughes adding their collective steel to midfield.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko return from injury for Arsenal to take their place in the starting line-up today. Jesus missed the FA Cup loss to Liverpool last-time out with a knee problem while Zinchenko returns after two games out with a calf injury.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Hughes, Schlupp, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Adaramola, Rïedewald, Ozoh, Ebiowei, Ahamada, França, Edouard.

Arsenal: Raya (GK), White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinzchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale (GK), Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah.