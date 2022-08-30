Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta are the other players to come into the side in an exciting attacking trio, supported by a familiar midfield three of Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze.

The manager has reverted to a back four, with Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward on either flank.

Tyrick Mitchell, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard have dropped to the bench, with Malcolm Ebiowei also available.

Academy prospects Killian Phillips and Kaden Rodney are also among the substitutes.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Mateta, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Mitchell, Rodney, Milivojevic, Phillips, Ebiowei, Ayew, Edouard.

Brentford: Raya (GK), Hickey, Henry, Jensen, Zanka, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Janelt.

Subs: Da Silva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Straosha, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.