The side features a number of changes from the 1-3 victory away at Reading last time out, with Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp returning to the fold.

Summer signing Marc Guéhi continues at the back alongside Cheikhou Kouyaté, whilst Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line once more.

The bench features loanee Conor Gallagher, the returning Christian Benteke, and a number of academy prospects including - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Scott Banks, Reece Hannam and Malachi Boateng.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Guéhi, Mitchell, McArthur, Riedewald, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Tomkins, Hannam, Clyne, Gallagher, Boateng, Rak-Sakyi, Banks, Benteke.

Watford: Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Etebo, Cleverley, Sema, Sarr, Dennis, Hernández

Subs: Foster, Louza, Deeney, Gosling, Fletcher, Femenía, Dele-Bisharu, Kabasele, Sierratta, Elliot, Baah, Morris, Kucka