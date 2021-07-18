The manager opts for a back four of Tyrick Mitchell, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward, with James McArthur and Jaïro Riedewald sitting in front.

McArthur will captain the side in Luka Milivojevic's absence.

Ahead of them, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta are responsible for attacking duties.

Vieira’s bench sees several Academy prospects named, with Reece Hannam, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Scott Banks and Rob Street all included.

As previously expected, Chelsea's club-record signing Romelu Lukaku does not make the Blues' matchday squad. They name Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner up front, with 22-year-old Trevoh Chalobah in-line for his Premier League debut.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chalobah, Mount, Pulisic, Werner.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, James, Chilwell, Zouma, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Havertz.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Guéhi, Ward, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Hannam, Banks, Rak-Sakyi, Street, Benteke.