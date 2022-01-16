The manager has changed his goalkeeper, with Vicente Guaita not named in the squad as Jack Butland starts between the posts.

Elsewhere Conor Gallagher returns to the XI after enforced absence against his parent club, Will Hughes comes in to face his former side and Jean-Philippe Mateta is fielded up-top.

These changes see James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew start on the bench.

In other news, Marc Guéhi takes the armband for the first time in a Palace shirt, with the 21-year-old also having captained England Under-21s.

Roy Hodgson has made no changes to the team that beat Aston Villa, keeping the same XI that overcame the Villans 1-0.

Watford: Foster, Kamara, Samir, Cathcart, Femenía, Cleverley, Louza, Sissoko, King, Sarr, Dennis.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Masina, Kabasele, Sema, Kalu, Kayembe, Hernández.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Hughes, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Olise, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Kelly, Milivojević, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard.