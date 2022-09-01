He is one of three changes from the starting XI that beat Southampton last time out, with Luka Milivojević taking to the bench as Nathaniel Clyne replaces Joel Ward and Jordan Ayew coming in for Odsonne Edouard.

Ward is named on the bench while Edouard is not part of the squad.

Also on the bench is 18-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth. He has been part of the senior squad twice before this season. You can find out more about him here.

West Ham have made one change from their last league clash, a 1-0 loss to Manchester United, bringing in the recently returned Lucas Paquetá for Flynn Downes.

West Ham: Fabianski (GK), Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Kehrer, Rice, Souček, Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen, Scamacca.

Subs: Areola (GK), Coufal, Fornals, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Lanzini, Downes, Emerson, Antonio.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojević, Hughes, Ebiowei, Mateta.