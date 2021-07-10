James McArthur returns to captain the Eagles after being on the bench for the League Cup outing against Watford.

Loanee Conor Gallagher continues in midfield alongside the skipper and Cheikhou Kouyaté.

In defence, Tyrick Mitchell resumes at left-back, whilst Vicente Guaita returns in goal for the Eagles.

Christian Benteke is flanked by Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew as he leads the line for the Eagles.

Academy prospects Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Reece Hannam and Rob Street feature on the bench for the Eagles.

New signing Will Hughes doesn't feature in the squad this afternoon.

The Hammers have named an unchanged lineup for the third time in a row.

West Ham: Fabianksi, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyaté, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Kelly, Hannam, Riedewald, Street, Rak-Sakyi.