The Palace manager has brought Jean-Philippe Mateta into the starting XI, also naming Vicente Guaita and Cheikhou Kouyaté back in the team.

This trio replaces Jack Butland, James McArthur and Luka Milivojević from the recent 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Palace are looking to build on their three-game unbeaten run with a visit to Molineux, taking on a Wolves side who have lost their last two.

Bruno Lage has made also made three changes from the XI which fell 1-0 to West Ham United, naming Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence and Joao Moutinho in place of Leander Dendoncker, Francisco Trincao and Fábio Silva. The three are all on the bench.

Wolves: Sá, Saïss, Coady, Kilman, Marçal, Neto, Neves, Hoever, Hwang, Podence, Moutinho.

Subs: Ruddy, Aït-Nouri, Dendoncker, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Jonny, Chiquinho, Jiménez.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Schlupp, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Zaha, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojević, Hughes, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard.