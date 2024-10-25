“We’re always under pressure in football”

We're always under pressure, especially if we don't have the results that we all want. That’s normal in football, so it's something you have to deal with.

When you sign a contract as a manager, you know there will be times when you are under pressure, because, I don't know, maybe the top two or three clubs in England, they win most of their games, but all others have moments in the season where it's to fight, where the pressure increases.

For me, again, it's important that the pressure or the feeling, the emotion doesn't influence our work, doesn't influence our relationship with the players within the team, and therefore I can just say we're in a very good mood and the players are really working hard and trying to get this turnaround, and this is what we all can do.

“Tottenham will bring intensity”

[Tottenham will bring] intensity, runs, pace, high quality… I just heard that maybe [Heung-Min] Son is not available, but, you know, they’ve bought [Dominic] Solanke, a top striker of the Premier League.

They have Brennan Johnson, he's in great shape, a lot of pace. They have [Dejan] Kulusevski. Richarlison had his comeback yesterday, they have Timo Werner, so they have a very good midfield, they have a lot of pace in defence, so it's all about intensity.

I think it's the team that’s sprinting most, making runs, runs in behind. They always give you pressure. As soon as you pass back, they start their pressing, they run to the keeper, with a very high line, and so it will be a very intense game, you don't have time to rest, you don't have a lot of time to find solutions.

But if you find them, you can create chances, so this is what Brighton did in the second- half, this is what also AZ Almakaar did yesterday, in three or four situations, when they could put pressure on the defence, winning the ball high, or even with a lot of pace, and they got in behind, so you always get your chances, and this is what we will go for.