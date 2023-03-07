Six out of eight
Times McArthur has played in a Palace team that’s beaten Stoke City – his best win ratio against another side for the Eagles (he has also beaten Southampton and Leicester six times out of 14)
Three
Goals McArthur has scored against Stoke - his best tally against an individual opponent
Two
Teams McArthur is unbeaten against for Palace: Middlesbrough and Brentford (two wins and two draws respectively)
5-0
McArthur's biggest home win in a Palace shirt: versus Leicester on April 28th, 2018, in which he recorded a goal and an assist. He also scored twice in a 5-1 win over Newcastle in November 2015.
5-1
McArthur's biggest away win for Palace, recording an assist against West Bromwich Albion on 6th December, 2020.
3-2
McArthur's first-ever win for Palace, away to Everton on 21st September, 2014; he won a penalty which Mile Jedinak converted.