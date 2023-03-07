Six out of eight

Times McArthur has played in a Palace team that’s beaten Stoke City – his best win ratio against another side for the Eagles (he has also beaten Southampton and Leicester six times out of 14)

Three

Goals McArthur has scored against Stoke - his best tally against an individual opponent

Two

Teams McArthur is unbeaten against for Palace: Middlesbrough and Brentford (two wins and two draws respectively)

5-0

McArthur's biggest home win in a Palace shirt: versus Leicester on April 28th, 2018, in which he recorded a goal and an assist. He also scored twice in a 5-1 win over Newcastle in November 2015.

5-1

McArthur's biggest away win for Palace, recording an assist against West Bromwich Albion on 6th December, 2020.

3-2

McArthur's first-ever win for Palace, away to Everton on 21st September, 2014; he won a penalty which Mile Jedinak converted.