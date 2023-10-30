189

Starts for Clyne in a Palace shirt

169

Times the full-back has completed the full 90 (or 120) minutes

11

Substitute appearances

First

Game was a start as a 17-year-old in a 3-0 win over Barnsley at Selhurst Park, just over 15 years ago (October 2008)

Seven out of nine

Wins for Clyne in his initial appearances in a Palace shirt (including three clean sheets)

53

Premier League games for Palace (122 in the Championship, 15 in the FA Cup and 10 in the Carabao Cup)

17,134

Senior minutes played in a Palace shirt