189
Starts for Clyne in a Palace shirt
169
Times the full-back has completed the full 90 (or 120) minutes
11
Substitute appearances
First
Game was a start as a 17-year-old in a 3-0 win over Barnsley at Selhurst Park, just over 15 years ago (October 2008)
Seven out of nine
Wins for Clyne in his initial appearances in a Palace shirt (including three clean sheets)
53
Premier League games for Palace (122 in the Championship, 15 in the FA Cup and 10 in the Carabao Cup)
17,134
Senior minutes played in a Palace shirt