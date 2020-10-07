As with every year, fans will pore over the new ratings for players across the globe, picking out the best-ranked options and eyeing-up the dream scoops for their team.
Start preparation early ahead of the game landing on your doormat, with Crystal Palace's nine highest-rated players being revealed.
These Eagles are the nine who make the game's top 1,000, with figures released for those players on ea.com. We've got Palace's key numbers below.
|
Player
|
Rating
|
Rank
|
Position
|
Top attribute
|Wilfried Zaha
|83
|170
|LM
|Sprint speed (92)
|Vicente Guaita
|80
|389
|GK
|Reflexes (82)
|Luka Milivojevic
|79
|556
|CDM
|Penalties (90)
|Michy Batshuayi
|78
|753
|ST
|Positioning, Finishing, Shot power, Composure (81)
|Gary Cahill
|77
|871
|CB
|Aggression (84)
|Patrick van Aanholt
|77
|896
|LB
|Jumping (90)
|Cheikhou Kouyate
|77
|900
|CDM
|Stamina (89)
|Andros Townsend
|77
|941
|RM
|Shot power (83)
|Jordan Ayew
|77
|947
|ST
|Dribbling (79)
