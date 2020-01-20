Palace's latest signing earned his first start against the Citizens and vindicated Roy Hodgson's selection by netting in the 39th minute - helping Palace secure a landmark 2-2 draw with the champions of England.

Palace fans selected him as their Man of the Match with the Turkey international earning 50% of votes. He beat James McCarthy (11%) and James McArthur (8%) to collect the award.

Speaking after the game, Tosun said:"[It was a] very important point for us. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads because everybody ran until the last second, even after the 2-1, nobody gave up and I think we deserved a point here."