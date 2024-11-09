The defender told Sky Sports: “It was a tough one. We’d obviously done well, up until the goal. It's a tough one when you concede last minute in the first-half, and I think that's what got us on the back foot a bit. We were just a bit off it.

“I think we were missing a lot of players as well, which showed today, but I think we were just a bit off it and they were the better team today.

“That's one of the main things today: there were a lot of individual mistakes which hurt the team. As you know, in the Premier League, you get punished no matter what team you play against. We need to correct that individually, and I think we'll be in a better place.

“Obviously it's not easy when you're missing a lot of key players and having to adjust a bit. It's not an excuse for us as footballers – we need to do our jobs, and we were just a bit off it today.

“We’ll keep our heads up and get some rest in. It's been a tough period – there've been a lot of games in the past two weeks, so we just need to get our rest in and be ready to go again."

Looking ahead to after the upcoming international break, Chalobah added: “We can't really just let our heads [go] down.

"We've done well in the past two weeks with a lot of games, as I said. It's not easy playing every few days, but we need to take positives.

“As I said, it's a long season and we've got a long way to go, but we just need to get together and hopefully have everyone back fit after the international break and be ready to go again.”