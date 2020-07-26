Club captain Luka Milivojević returns to the squad having overcome a slight knee injury that forced him out of the trip to Molineux at the beginning of the week.

Mamadou Sakho, who was substituted in the first-half against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to injury, misses out on the final game of the campaign – Cheikhou Kouyaté slots in at centre-back; a position familiar to him at international level.

Wayne Hennessey returns to the bench in place of Stephen Henderson.

Jose Mourinho has made two changes to his matchday squad, too, with Eric Dier coming in to partner Toby Alderweireld in central defence - Davinson Sánchez drops to the bench.

Dele Alli comes into the 18, with Juan Foyth and Gedson Fernandes missing out on a place in the squad for the Lilywhites' season-closing fixture.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Schlupp, McArthur, McCarthy, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Riedewald, Milivojević, Kirby, Meyer, Pierrick, Gordon.

Spurs: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Kane, Son.

Subs: Vertonghen, Lamela, Sessegnon, Sánchez, Gazzaniga, Bergwijn, Skipp, Alli, Tanganga.

Your normal pre-match routine can still be maintained by purchasing the digital version of today's matchday programme below.