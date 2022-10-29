It has been a huge 12 months for Mitchell, who made his England debut after impressing in south London.

“This year has been a massive year,” he said. “I have ticked off a lot of things that were dreams of mine, so it has been an amazing year personally.

“But it’s a year that I want to just kick-on from, and keep getting better and better. I just want to become an even better player game by game, day by day.

“All the senior players have played a part in my development. How they share their knowledge with me. The manager, the players, everyone has had a part in helping me get to where I am and where I want to be.”

After defeat at Goodison Park last time out, Palace are looking to bounce back by making it three straight wins at Selhurst Park against Southampton.

“We know how good we are, we know how good we can be,” Mitchell said. “[The Everton defeat] was definitely disappointing. We know what it takes to win games, let alone win Premier League games away from home.

“The manager spoke after the game: as a team performance it just wasn’t good enough. We were just second best in near enough all areas. That’s something we know we can do better – we’ve got a chance in the next game to make it better.