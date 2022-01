Palace were looking to push on in the second-half after going in at the break goalless, but were unable to make that crucial breakthrough.

“[The manager told us to] get on the ball, exploit them in the midfield and stretch them, but unfortunately we didn’t do it well enough,” Mitchell explained.

“We need to take this week to regroup, and to hopefully win the next match.

“Everywhere we go [the fans] are loud, and it’s always nice to hear the fans and attack the side that they are on.”