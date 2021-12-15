“That’s something I want to add more of in my game,” he told Premier League Productions. “I want to get more assists, chip in with a goal here and there. The game is evolving.

“The main thing is defending, but when you do nail that down the game is evolving. The pressure is not on you to create a goal every single game, but you still want to contribute to the team in an offensive way.”

“If you’re a full-back you need to be able to defend first, and then a lot of players nowadays have good enough technique that when they do get up the pitch, they can create something. When you get that defending part down, I think a lot of full-backs will have decent stats and decent contributions to games.”