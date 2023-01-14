The defender, who is once again eligible for Premier League selection following his recent suspension, told cpfc.co.uk: “We know we could’ve done better in a couple of games recently, so we definitely have that extra incentive.

“Every game we want to win, but especially when you’re not in the best form, you want to win even more to break that run, and to go on to continue winning.

“It’s definitely something we want to do for ourselves and the fans, and we definitely always want to win in London derbies. They mean a lot to the fans, and a lot to us, so we want to go out there and achieve it.”

Echoing manager Patrick Vieira’s pre-match press conference, Mitchell also spoke about the importance of continuing to develop a winning mentality – as well as recognising the collective strength and ability which already exists within the squad.

The defender added: “We know how good the players here are. We want to play well and we want to win matches.

“It’s always hard when you lose, especially for the fans, but they help us so much that we want to win for them as much as we want to win for ourselves.

“It’s a process we understand. We’ll stick together and make it right. It’s only a matter of time before we hit the other side and things will all be green.”