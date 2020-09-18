At the end of 2019/20, the Academy talent broke his way into the Palace first-team and made his Premier League debut just months later.

This season, he has retained his place in the team at just 21-years-old and is now being recognised by the wider world.

Mitchell's rise to prominence is well illustrated by Fantasy Premier League, where managers seek the golden goose of affordable players in competent teams who are likely to play regularly and well.

Having started four of Palace's last four games and being priced at just £4.0m, Mitchell certainly meets these criteria. Add his and his teammates' defensive abilities into the mix and the promising left-back becomes a gem for Fantasy Premier League managers across the game.

These factors combine to make Mitchell the most selected Palace player by a distance, with 17.2% of Fantasy Premier League teams including him in their 15-player squads. The next most selected Eagle is Wilfried Zaha (9.2%) and then Jordan Ayew (6.1%).

But Mitchell's 17.2% makes him the 18th-most used player in the entire game and fourth-most selected defender, putting him in more teams than the likes of Andrew Robertson and fellow Academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Clearly, Mitchell's affordability makes him an attractive choice, but there's more to it than that, with other low-cost defenders being selected in fewer teams. (Leeds United's Barry Douglas and Brighton & Hove Albion's Bernardo, for example, both cost the same as Mitchell, but make 14.1% and 13.1% of squads respectively - the next most-chosen defenders at £4.0m.)

Palace's willingness to provide pathways to Academy graduates certainly plays its part - with supporters seeing the likes of Zaha and Wan-Bissaka as other popular choices in the game.

While Patrick van Aanholt is unavailable, at least, Mitchell is well in contention to play, as manager Roy Hodgson continues to field him regularly in the left-back slot.

The defensive abilities of Palace then become a key factor in Mitchell's selection, with the fullback enjoying an excellent performance in his last league outing against Southampton. Not only that, but Palace kept their first clean sheet of the season - their first of many going by the last campaign's 10.

And finishing with the joint-ninth best defensive record in the league (level with Burnley, better than Chelsea), Palace under Hodgson is a recipe for points in the Fantasy back four.

So, if you haven't already clicked off to do so, add Tyrick to your Fantasy team here!

Stats correct as of 10:30am, Thursday 17th September.