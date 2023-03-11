The Spaniard was once again on-hand to make a series of strong saves as Palace restricted their title-chasing visitors largely to shots from distance.

But that resistance was broken inside the final quarter-of-an-hour when City won a penalty, converted by Erling Haaland, to take all three points, despite Palace’s collective show of fight.

Guaita told Sky Sports: “I think the team worked hard for 90 or 95 minutes. [It was] good work, but today, [we were] unlucky. [They had] one chance… but I think the most important thing is the team was together for this game.

“I think it’s important the team is together, [and] looks up. Wednesday is another game [away to Brighton & Hove Albion]. Today we lost 1-0, but it’s part of football and next week, we’ll have another chance to take some points, because every game is important now.

“It’s [about being] together. Every game, every week, every day, the most important thing is Crystal Palace is all together.

“When you play, every game you want to take the points. Now, it’s about the next game because another team took the points [today].

“We stay in the same situation, but Wednesday we’ll have the chance to take points – this is the important [thing].”